WKYC
Close

Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend: Photos

WKYC 9:58 AM. EST February 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - The 2nd annual Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention opened at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Merit Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue. It runs all weekend through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The first Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention last year was wildly successful and this current one is expected to be even better.

Check out all the information on tickets, times and special guests at Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention

Check out the photo gallery below!

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories