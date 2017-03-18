WKYC
Close

Cleveland Wizard World Comic Con in full swing

WKYC 2:11 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - Wizard World Comic Con is in full swing at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.

The lineup of guests include Lou Ferrigno "The Incredible Hulk" and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

You can get autographs from your favorites, but you will have to pay.

Here's the full rundown of what's going on: Cleveland Wizard World Comic Con

It runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories