Cleveland Women's March from Public Square

Women's March in Cleveland (Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Women's March began at 10 a.m. at Public Square downtown.

From there the march proceeded to the Free Stamp at E. Ninth Street and Lakeside Avenue where a rally will get underway.

It is being estimated that thousands of people attended the event.

According to the event website Eventbrite, roughly 875,000 people plan to participate in more than 350 marches and rallies this weekend around the country. The largest is expected to be the main D.C. march today.

March downtown remains very peaceful. Demonstrators expressing 1A rights. No arrests. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 21, 2017

