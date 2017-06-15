$5 million bond set for Cleveland car dealership murder suspect

June 15, 2017: Although the prosecutor had only requested bond set at $1 million, a judge felt the price should be much steeper for double murder suspect Joseph McAlpine. He's accused of killing Michael and Trina Kuznik inside their business known as Mr.

WKYC 9:54 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

