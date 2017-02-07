1 killed, 4 hurt in East Cleveland shooting

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gunshots rang out overnight, leaving one person dead and four others hurt.

It happened shortly after midnight behind Club Dew Drop just off Euclid Avenue.

Authorities say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police are searching for three suspect vehicles with the following descriptsion:

An orange Camaro with its front bumper held together by bungee cords.

A black Honda Accord with heavy window tint.

Red Dodge Caliber or Challenger.

No additional details were immediately available.

