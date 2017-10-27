1 man reported dead after shooting at Steelyard Commons

Cleveland Police are on scene at the Burlington Coat Factory at Steelyard Commons where a reported shooting has taken place.

According to Cleveland EMS crews, one man has died after being shot in the head. It is unknown at this time if there are additional victims, or if officers have identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and WKYC has crews heading to the scene. Please stay tuned for updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV