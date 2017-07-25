WKYC
10-foot pill bottle coming to Public Square to raise opioid awareness

WKYC 9:04 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - A 10-foot prescription pill bottle will be installed at Public Square on Tuesday in effort to open the public's eyes to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Know the Risks, a citywide community campaign, will unveil the bottle in which a person will climb inside. Labels on the bottle's exterior will tell the stories of how each person "became trapped" by their addiction.

Cuyahoga County is on pace for 850 deadly overdoses this year. There were 600 in 2016.

According to Know the Risks, the unveiling will take place around 2:30 p.m.

