10 people shot: Violence erupts in Cleveland overnight

CLEVELAND -- It was a violent few hours in Cleveland as a total of 10 people were shot in eight separate incidents.

Of those shot, one person has died. That shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 10700 block of Woodland Avenue.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg at that same location, and is expected to survive.

Here's a timeline of the other shootings:

TUESDAY

10:57 p.m. -- An 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet during an apparent shootout at Edgewater Park. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. READ MORE about this incident.

11 p.m. -- Two men were shot in the leg. It happened at E. 93rd and Harris. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

11:10 p.m. -- A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face. It happened in the 9500 block of Sophia Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WEDNESDAY

12:50 a.m. -- (Shooting referenced earlier in the story) Two men shot in the 10700 block of Woodland Avenue. A 31-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

1:21 a.m. -- A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. It happened in the 7600 block of Spafford.

1:51 a.m. -- A man was shot in the leg near Cleveland police headquarters. His age was not released.

3:25 a.m. -- A 19-year-old man was shot (police did not disclose what part of his body was shot). It happened at E. 140th and St. Clair.

3:32 a.m. -- A 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot at E. 121st and Buckeye.

