10 ways Clevelanders can respond to Charlottesville ‘with goodness'

CLEVELAND -- As the nation continues grieving the weekend tragedy in Charlottesville, there are ways for the people of Northeast Ohio to help make a difference.

Global Cleveland posted a list of “10 ways we can respond to Charlottesville with goodness and effectiveness and Clevelandness.”

Their following list was shared on Twitter early Monday morning:

What can we do in response to the hatred and xenophobia the world witnessed in Charlottesville? We have some ideas: pic.twitter.com/mfyD2PrLoy — Global Cleveland (@GlobalCleveland) August 14, 2017

1. Shop at an immigrant-owned shop or restaurant. Tell them you are glad they are here – globalcleveland.org/Cleveland-immigrant-businesses/

2. Attend an ethnic event before Thanksgiving: ClevelandPeople.com

3. Shop the Ohio City Farm of Refugee Response, buy locally grown goodness while helping new Americans get started: RefugeeResponse.org/ohio-city-farm

4. Go to One World Day this year, August 27 in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens: ClevelandOneWorldDay.org/2017

5. Volunteer to help Global Cleveland welcome new Americans at a naturalization ceremony: GlobalCleveland.org/about/volunteering

6. Visit the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and view stories of tolerance, cultural diversity and the immigrant experience: MaltzMuseum.org

7. Get to know our Muslim community by getting to know Salaam Cleveland: SalaamCleveland.org

8. Attend the public welcome for international students that the Friends of Global Cleveland are hosting at the Global Center for Health Innovation September 9: Intercle.com

9. Support companies and businesses that are diverse and that hire internationally.

10. Volunteer to help Cleveland Catholic Charities resettle a refugee family: ccdocle.org/volunteer

