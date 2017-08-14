WKYC
Close

10 ways Clevelanders can respond to Charlottesville ‘with goodness'

WKYC 9:50 AM. EDT August 14, 2017

CLEVELAND -- As the nation continues grieving the weekend tragedy in Charlottesville, there are ways for the people of Northeast Ohio to help make a difference.

Global Cleveland posted a list of “10 ways we can respond to Charlottesville with goodness and effectiveness and Clevelandness.”

Their following list was shared on Twitter early Monday morning:

1. Shop at an immigrant-owned shop or restaurant. Tell them you are glad they are here – globalcleveland.org/Cleveland-immigrant-businesses/

2. Attend an ethnic event before Thanksgiving: ClevelandPeople.com

3. Shop the Ohio City Farm of Refugee Response, buy locally grown goodness while helping new Americans get started: RefugeeResponse.org/ohio-city-farm

4. Go to One World Day this year, August 27 in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens: ClevelandOneWorldDay.org/2017

5. Volunteer to help Global Cleveland welcome new Americans at a naturalization ceremony: GlobalCleveland.org/about/volunteering

6. Visit the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and view stories of tolerance, cultural diversity and the immigrant experience: MaltzMuseum.org

7. Get to know our Muslim community by getting to know Salaam Cleveland: SalaamCleveland.org

8. Attend the public welcome for international students that the Friends of Global Cleveland are hosting at the Global Center for Health Innovation September 9: Intercle.com

9. Support companies and businesses that are diverse and that hire internationally.

10. Volunteer to help Cleveland Catholic Charities resettle a refugee family: ccdocle.org/volunteer

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Police identify Ohioan as suspect in Charlottesville car ramming

WKYC

Cleveland stands in solidarity with Charlottesville

WKYC

Community mourns woman killed in Charlottesville attack

WKYC

LeBron James sounds off on Charlottesville: 'Our youth deserves better'

WKYC

1 dead, 19 injured as car hits crowd at rally in Charlottesville; driver in custody

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories