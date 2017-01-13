CLEVELAND | 12-mile chase ends with crash

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A 12-mile chase ended with a crash early Friday morning.

Authorities say the pursuit began on the ramp to I-90 West from E. 185th Street after a driver fled a traffic stop.

That driver later crashed into a vehicle at I-490 and E. 55th Street.

Both vehicles then collided with a fence.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to Cleveland Clinic where her condition is unknown.

The suspect was arrested and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

