13 kids taken to hospital after Cleveland school bus crash

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley, WKYC)

13 elementary school children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center Tuesday morning after a Cleveland Municipal School District bus was involved in a crash, according to city EMS services.

Officials say a car travelling in the opposite direction clipped the bus and tore off part of the rear bumper. The students were on their way to Clark Elementary School. The accident occurred just before 9 a.m. near Trowbridge Ave. and W 32nd St.

Car vs (CMSD) school bus. 32nd and Towbridge @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3bvJVDvf8z — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) August 22, 2017

The bus driver and the driver of the car were also taken to Metro. EMS says all injuries were minor and the trips to the hospital were mostly a precaution.

