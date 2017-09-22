2 arrested after break-in and pursuit on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police arrested two people after a break-in at a west side home and a pursuit that damaged several vehicles on Friday.

The break-in happened at a home on the 12000 block of Wayland Avenue. Once officers were called to the scene, they engaged in a vehicular chase with the suspects.

Three unoccupied vehicles were struck during the pursuit. No one was injured.

The arrested suspects have not been identified as of yet.

