WKYC
Close

2 arrested after break-in and pursuit on Cleveland's west side

WKYC 7:16 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police arrested two people after a break-in at a west side home and a pursuit that damaged several vehicles on Friday. 

The break-in happened at a home on the 12000 block of Wayland Avenue. Once officers were called to the scene, they engaged in a vehicular chase with the suspects. 

Three unoccupied vehicles were struck during the pursuit. No one was injured. 

The arrested suspects have not been identified as of yet. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories