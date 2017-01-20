WKYC
2 arrested in Cleveland Inauguration Day protests

People gathered in Cleveland Public Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump

WKYC 3:03 PM. EST January 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - Police say two people have been arrested amid protests in downtown Cleveland Friday.

One male was arrested for spitting in a Cleveland Police officer's face and one female was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A small crowd gathered downtown near Public Square as Donald Trump was sworn in as the new President of the United States.

More protests, including a women's march at Public Square, are scheduled for Saturday.

