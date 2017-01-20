2 arrested in Cleveland Inauguration Day protests

CLEVELAND - Police say two people have been arrested amid protests in downtown Cleveland Friday.

One male was arrested for spitting in a Cleveland Police officer's face and one female was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A small crowd gathered downtown near Public Square as Donald Trump was sworn in as the new President of the United States.

More protests, including a women's march at Public Square, are scheduled for Saturday.

(© 2017 WKYC)