2 arrested in murder of transgendered woman

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police arrested 2 people on Monday in the case of a transgender woman who was murdered in October of last year.

It’s a case her family was afraid had gone cold.

32-year-old transgendered Brandi Bledsoe was born Brandon Bledsoe.

"She was a sweet person, an aritist,” says Bledsoe’s aunt Andrea Craggett, adding she loved her developmentally delayed nephew like he was her own.

"I just loved him and I loved her as I got to know her and tried to understand what that life meant. He, or she was the kindest person, always smiling, warm," says Craggett.

Brandi's last Facebook post was from Akron in October of last year, saying she was “having fun”. She was with 29-year-old Michael Cole, also transgendered, who goes by Michelle Cole.

The next day, October 8th, Brandi had been shot to death. Her body, with a single gunshot wound to the chest, was found behind a home on Drexel Ave near E. 108th St. in Cleveland.

On Monday, police arrested Cole and 30-year-old Heidi Krudy, both of Bedford Heights.

"I'm not surprised. I heard from everyone but this Michelle Cole. I never heard anything from her," says Craggett.

Craggett had stopped even calling police for updates.

"Every time they would say we don’t know anything. It’s still in the lab. We’re working on it. Then every day someone would be murdered and I was at the point thinking maybe they are never going to find out," said Claggett.

Then Monday came the call of the 2 arrests.

"It just took my breath away, and the information I wanted to hear, I was hearing it, and it overtook me,” Claggett says choked up.

"I don’t think you're happy because that's somebody's child, but I would want my nephew to get his justice," says Claggett.

