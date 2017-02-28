Man killed while attempting to rob east side home

CLEVELAND - Two children were uninjured during a shooting that led to the death of a man who attempted to rob an east side home at gunpoint.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of E. 55th Street and found David Deshon Patrick, 31, dead inside an upstairs bathroom with several gunshot wounds.

Investigation revealed that a woman was entering the apartment when Patrick approached her from behind and forced her inside at gunpoint to rob her.

When Patrick reached the upstairs portion of the apartment, he encountered a 26-year-old man. When Patrick demanded money from the man, a struggle ensued and the man gained control of the gun and shot Patrick.

Police say the two small children were present but unharmed.

No arrests have been made.

