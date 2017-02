2 Cleveland firefighters hurt in Eliot Avenue blaze

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A pair of Cleveland firefighters were hurt while battling a blaze late Tuesday.

It happened at Eliot Avenue near E. 105th.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital, according to the Cleveland Fire Department union’s Twitter page.

The extended of their injuries is unknown.

Update:Elliot Ave house fire this evening. 2 #ClevelandFirefighters suffered injuries battling this blaze, were transported to the hospital pic.twitter.com/Ypz6HhK7jU — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) February 22, 2017

(© 2017 WKYC)