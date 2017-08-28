2 fishermen missing in Lake Erie near Edgewater Marina

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The search is on for two missing fisherman in Lake Erie who did not return to Edgewater Marina.

The search began Monday night when a concerned daughter reported to the Coast Guard that her father had not returned home.

His car was still parked at the marina.

Authorities say the fisherman were in a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim.

One of the missing men has been identified as Larry Love, of the Cleveland area.

A helicopter is being used as multiple agencies assist in the search.

The last ping on one of the fisherman’s cell phones came at 9:10 a.m. Monday about five miles offshore. WKYC was told the fishermen typically begin their day on the water around 5:30 a.m.

Stay with this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV