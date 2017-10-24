2 men shot in the face in southeast Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Two men were shot in the face while inside a car on the city's southeast side Monday.

According to a police report, the two victims -- a 38-year-old and a 43-year-old -- were inside a car on Harvard Avenue near Broadway Avenue when one of the men thought he saw "his baby momma's cousin named Shine" inside a grey Audi.

The report states that the victims drove their vehicle next to the Audi and rolled down the window. The driver of the Audi rolled down his window, said, "Do you know me?" and started shooting at the victims. The suspect drove off westbound on Harvard Avenue.

Police found the victims at the 8400 block of Broadway Avenue. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek and lip. The other was shot on the tip of the nose and shoulder. Both were taken to MetroHealth.

