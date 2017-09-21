2 new gorillas join Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Zoo family is about to increase by two.

On Thursday, the zoo announced the arrival of two new female gorillas expected to be on display in the coming weeks.

Fredrika (also known as Freddy) is a 43-year-old gorilla from Zoo Miami and Kebi Moya (also known as Kebo) is a 26-year-old from the Columbus Zoo. They'll join Mokolo, who's lived at the Cleveland Zoo for years.

According to the Cleveland Zoo, Fredrika and Kebi Moya were selected to join Mokolo as part of a social experience and behavioral characteristics examination which mirrors social structure of gorillas in the wild.

Fredrika and Kebi Moya were introduced prior to their introduction to Mokolo.

The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating World Gorilla Day this Sunday, meaning there will be activities and learning opportunities with the zoo's gorilla keepers.

