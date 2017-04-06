2 suspects in custody, 2 at large after pursuit ends in crash on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - According to Cleveland Police, two suspects are in custody and two are at large after a vehicle pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Thornhill Drive and Arlington Ave. Apparently the suspect vehicle struck a barrier and landed in a tree.
No descriptions of the at large suspects have been made available.
WKYC will continue to follow this developing story.
