2 suspects in custody, 2 at large after pursuit ends in crash on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - According to Cleveland Police, two suspects are in custody and two are at large after a vehicle pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended in a crash.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Thornhill Drive and Arlington Ave. Apparently the suspect vehicle struck a barrier and landed in a tree.

No descriptions of the at large suspects have been made available.

