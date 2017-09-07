WKYC
2 toddlers in critical condition after intoxicated driving crash in Cleveland

WKYC 10:51 AM. EDT September 07, 2017

A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old are both in critical condition following a one-car crash in Cleveland Thursday morning.

The accident occurred near Broadway and Baxter Aves. Police say the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated and is now in custody. The children were both taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WKYC for further updates.

