2017 Cleveland March for Life photo (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The 2017 Cleveland March for Life began at noon at Benedictine High School and proceeded to Preterm and then returned to Benedictine High School for an indoor program in the auditorium.

The keynote speaker at the auditorium is Eric Scheidler, executive director of ProLife Action League.

Cleveland Right to Life, along with Northeast Ohio Value Voters, Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Prays, and Lake County Right to Life sponsored the 2017 Cleveland March for Life.

