22-year-old badly injured in OVI hit-skip in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A 22-year-old man has suffered serious injuries and burns after the motorcycle he was operating was hit by a drunk driver early Thursday morning in Cleveland.

According to police, Curtis Houston III was riding his Harley Davidson when a Ford Explorer turned from Miles Road and directly into his path on E 120th St. Despite slamming on the brakes, Houston and the motorcycle both slid into the car and caught fire. The Ford then drove away from the scene. The crash occured around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

After responding to Houston at the scene, officers eventually stopped the Ford at Miles and E 94th St. They arrested the driver, 24-year-old Tyrone Crawford, who appeared to be drunk and had a suspended license. Crawford was uninjured in the crash, and now faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and OVI.

Curtis Houston III remains in the hospital with fractured vertebrae, a broken femur, and severe burns and facial injures. His prognosis is unknown at this time.

