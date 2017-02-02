2nd Cleveland Catholic Charities ex-worker accused of theft

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former office manager has been charged with stealing money from Cleveland Catholic Charities, the second ex-employee recently accused of taking funds from the organization.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kZMoUf) reports an indictment issued Wednesday alleges Sandra Ortegon took more than $72,000 between 2013 and 2016.
She is charged with grand theft and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15. No attorney is listed in court records for the 52-year-old from Rocky River.
Cleveland Catholic Charities says Ortegon was fired after her supervisors discovered money had been mishandled.
A spokesman for the organization says Ortegon's case isn't related to that of a longtime employee who recently admitted embezzling more than $2 million from the organization. The charity says the cases have prompted it to institute more oversights and internal reviews, and to hire a firm to do a forensic audit.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs