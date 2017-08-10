2nd suspect arrested for shooting 4-year-old in road rage incident

Leon Edwards

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have arrested the second suspect wanted for shooting a 4-year-old boy in an act of road rage.

Police say Leon Edwards, 21, was arrested Thursday morning in Alabama.

Jonathan Smith, 20, was arrested for the crime Wednesday.

Edwards and Smith allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle during a road rage incident on the Shoreway early Monday, striking her 4-year-old son in the head with a bullet.

Police say the woman honked her horn to pass a blocking car near W. 28th Street and Division Avenue. The car, driven by Edwards, followed the woman's vehicle onto the Shoreway and pulled up next to her. Police say Smith and Edwards fired eight shots at the woman's car.

Warrants for attempted murder were filed for Smith and Edwards Wednesday.

Authorities have not provided an update on the boy's condition.

