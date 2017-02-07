3 arrested after stolen car slams into Cleveland barber shop

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Three people were busted overnight after crashing a stolen car into a building.

According to police, the suspects stole a Ford Taurus at gunpoint from a woman on Cleveland’s east side.

They then fled a traffic stop, eventually crashing through the front door of Diamond Cut Barber Shop in the 5100 block of Superior Avenue.

All three suspects were arrested at the scene.

(© 2017 WKYC)