3 arrested after stolen car slams into Cleveland barber shop

CLEVELAND -- Three people were busted overnight after crashing a stolen car into a building.
According to police, the suspects stole a Ford Taurus at gunpoint from a woman on Cleveland’s east side.
They then fled a traffic stop, eventually crashing through the front door of Diamond Cut Barber Shop in the 5100 block of Superior Avenue.
All three suspects were arrested at the scene.
