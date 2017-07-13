WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

9-year-old among 3 shot at Cleveland apartment building

WKYC 4:52 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - Police are on scene at an apartment building at the 2400 block of E. 30th Street where three people were shot around 3 p.m.

The three victims are a 9-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. 

Police say all three victims are in stable condition. The girl and woman were shot in the leg and the man was shot in the arm.

Police say a man on foot began shooting and ran off. Police have no suspects in custody.

Stay with WKYC.com as more information becomes available. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories