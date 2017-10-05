3-year-old dies after falling in Cleveland; suspect arrested

(Photo: MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 3-year-old child on Cleveland's west side has died after apparently falling earlier this week. The incident is being treated as a homicide.

Police say officers were flagged down on W 150th St. near Emery Ave. on Monday to assist with the unresponsive child. Officials took the child to Fairview Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

After discovering the child had fallen, authorities say an investigation led to the arrest of Emmanuel Galarza. The child's identity, how they fell, or their relationship to Galarza are not known at this time.

