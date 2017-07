CLEVELAND - Four people were hurt overnight Monday when an SUV traveling more than 100 miles per hour slammed into two other cars.

The crash occurred at Superior Avenue and E. 125th Street.

Two people were hospitalized and two were treated at the scene.

Police say the SUV also bumped a police car.

The SUV's two occupants fled the scene and have not been located.

