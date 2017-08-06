4-year-old boy shot in head during apparent road rage incident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition early Monday after police say he was shot in the head.

Cleveland police say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the boy was in a vehicle with his mother in the area of West 28th Street and Division Avenue when the incident happened around midnight.

According to police, the mother says she honked her horn to pass a blocking vehicle. That vehicle then followed her onto the freeway moments before somebody inside opened fire.

The mother quickly exited the roadway and contacted authorities.

Police are searching for those responsible.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV