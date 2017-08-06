4-year-old boy shot in head after Cleveland road rage incident

Aug. 7, 2017: Cleveland police say a 4-year-old boy had surgery to remove bullet fragments from his head after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident. WKYC's Tiffany Tarpley has the details.

WKYC 6:55 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

