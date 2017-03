CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating the shooting of a man in the 500 block of East 110th Street on Monday evening.

Officers tell WKYC Channel 3 that a 48-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the hand and neck. No further information has been made available at this time.

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

