5-year-old boy shot in the leg on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting at the 2100 block of West 93rd Street on Monday evening.

A five-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The wound is considered to be non-life threatening and the child has been transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Investigators believe that the incident is possibly a drive-by shooting. Officers continue to probe the area.

