CLEVELAND - A 5-year-old boy was shot on Cleveland's west side late Monday.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the 2100 block of W. 93rd Street. The boy was taken to MetroHealth under "serious transport" with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.

Police have not released any additional information.

