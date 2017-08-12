50 gallons of oil spill onto I-90 near Eddy Road

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Cleveland fire and HAZMAT crews responded to the scene of a roughly 50-gallon oil spill on I-90 E near the Eddy Road exit, according to Cleveland police.

Officials at the scene tell WKYC construction crews were trying to pull up a guard rail when they also pulled up an electrical power line. Inside was likely a mineral oil used to cool the power line, and it was this substance that spilled onto the road.

Bratenahl police are handling the situation, which authorities say should be resolved within a few hours. In addition, there are who lanes closed near Eddy Road, although this was originally due to construction in the area.

