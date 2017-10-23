WATCH | 500,000 pounds of donations leaving I-X Center for Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND -- Puerto Rico is getting a boost from right here in Northeast Ohio.

Weeks after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria, more than 500,000 pounds of goods will be shipped from the I-X Center in Cleveland to Puerto Rico.

Feeding America has committed to move the food and other donations Monday afternoon.

WKYC will be there to stream the event around noon. (Mobile users: Click here to watch it.)

