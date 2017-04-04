6-year-old girl attacked by pit bull in Cleveland

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was bitten by a loose pit bull several times Monday.

Cleveland Police say it happened at 5:52 p.m. in the 400 block of Arbor Road.

The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not reported.

Police say the dog was found and taken off the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

