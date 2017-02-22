75-year-old Cleveland man with dementia reported missing

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in the case of a missing elderly man.

Ulysses Williams, 75, was last seen leaving his group home at the 13400 block of Wainsted on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. Police say he had expressed the desire to travel to Washington D.C. upon his departure.

Williams has dementia and needs various prescription medications. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and 171 pounds with gray hair and browns eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams' location is asked to call 216-623-5118.

(© 2017 WKYC)