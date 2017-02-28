911 dispatcher has disciplinary hearing in Tamir Rice case

Cleveland Police arrive where Tamir Rice was pointing an 'airsoft' gun outside the Cudell Recreation Center. Tamir was shot by police. His body is behind the cruiser. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland's police chief has held a disciplinary hearing for the 911 dispatcher who took a call that led to an officer fatally shooting 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in 2014.

The caller told dispatcher Constance Hollinger that the suspicious person was probably a juvenile with a fake weapon. Hollinger is accused of not relaying that to another dispatcher communicating with responders.

A prosecutor said the responding officers believed the gun was real. They weren't criminally charged, but also face potential internal discipline.

The police union president says Hollinger is a good dispatcher who responded according to training and experience.

She could face up to 10 days of unpaid suspension. The chief makes that decision. The was no immediate word when the chief will release his decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.