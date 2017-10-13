Drink up! 9th annual Cleveland Beer Week kicks off

CLEVELAND -- The 9th Annual Cleveland Beer Week is back in Northeast Ohio from Oct. 13- 22.

It's an event that has continuously grown and evolved in its nine years, this now they’ve added a “turf war.”

The “turf war” has divided the 33 local breweries up into seven different regions throughout the area and tasked the groups to collaborate on a special IPA brew. Those beers will be released on the 13th and available at Heinen’s locations all throughout the area.

"There are many beer weeks in America," said Ed Thompkins, the wine and beer event planner for Heinen’s. “We like to think that Cleveland does it the biggest and the best. We like to work through and do things that are different that really get to the core of who Cleveland is and who these breweries are. It speaks directly from Clevelanders to Clevelanders and beer is a great language to speak.”

Proceeds from Cleveland Beer Week flagship events benefit the Malone scholarship fund, which helps kids afford college.

Everything kicks off on Friday night with five neighborhood crawls and wraps up at the Wolstein Center on the 21st with RARE, an event featuring rare beers from around the world.

For a list of all the events and tickets, visit their website at clevelandbeerweek.org.

