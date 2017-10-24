Red Cross evaluating blood involved in crash

Red Cross Blood Drive (Photo: AP)

CLEVELAND - The American Red Cross is evaluating blood that was inside a truck that crashed Monday.

The truck was transporting the blood products when the crash occurred.

The blood materials were taken to the Red Cross headquarters in Cleveland from the scene of the crash.

An investigation to determine the condition and usability of the blood materials is currently underway and should be complete within 36 hours.

