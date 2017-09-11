Accused Cleveland kidnapper facing possible plea deal option

CLEVELAND -- A possible plea deal could be on the table for the man accused of abducting a 6-year-old girl from her home and sexually assaulting her.

Justin Christian was in court Monday where the possibility of a plea agreement was briefly discussed.

His trial was supposed to begin Monday, but it is now slated to start Monday, Sept. 18.

Christian is also accused of trying to pull a 10-year-old girl through her bedroom window in Elyria, but she was able to fight him off.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last December.

