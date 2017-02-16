Accused killer of Alianna DeFeeze returns to court

Christopher Whitaker (center) (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The man accused in the death of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze is due back in court Thursday morning.

We will carry live streaming coverage inside this story. It's expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

44-year-old Christopher Whitaker is being held on a $3 million bond.

His arrest came days after Alianna’s body was found inside an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue late last month.

She was last seen alive near E. 93rd and Kinsman Road.

(© 2017 WKYC)