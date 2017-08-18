Accused rapist arrested in Cleveland

Cleveland police have arrested a man accused of beating and raping a 46-year-old woman earlier this week.
Authorities took Garrett Patrick Hughes Jr. into custody earlier today after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. Police located Hughes through tips they received from the public.
Hughes has been charged with first degree rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman early Monday morning. No formal court date has been set.
