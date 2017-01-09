Alarm prompts evacuation of Cleveland Police building

CLEVELAND -- Things are back to normal after an alarm prompted the evacuation of the Cleveland Police Department’s 3rd District building early Monday.
The alarm went off around 3 a.m. on the third floor.
As a result, dispatchers had to be taken to a backup location until the scene was deemed safe and clear.
Operations were resumed shortly after.
It's unclear what caused the alarm to go off.
