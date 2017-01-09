Alarm prompts evacuation of Cleveland Police building

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Things are back to normal after an alarm prompted the evacuation of the Cleveland Police Department’s 3rd District building early Monday.

The alarm went off around 3 a.m. on the third floor.

As a result, dispatchers had to be taken to a backup location until the scene was deemed safe and clear.

Operations were resumed shortly after.

It's unclear what caused the alarm to go off.

