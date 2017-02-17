Alianna DeFreeze's father wants money from Q to bolster neighborhoods

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The question of upgrading the 22-year-old Quicken Loans Arena, without investing in neighborhoods, has sparked concern from a number of groups including Greater Cleveland Congregations.

Friday, the father of slain teen, Alianna DeFreeze, joined the chorus by standing outside of the Q and suggesting the city should also be investing in improving the neighborhoods of Cleveland, namely tearing down abandoned homes.

Upgrades on the Q are estimated to cost more than $280 million dollars.

The Cavs are expected to eat at least half of that cost, but taxpayers would still foot the bill for millions.

Damon DeFreeze comes to taking this stance from a very personal perspective, his daughter was brutally murdered and left in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

Friday afternoon, DeFreeze and about a half dozen others marched outside of the Q after a brief press conference, chanting “No money for Dan Gilbert… money for the neighborhoods.”

In Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood, where police found Alianna, there are 670 abandoned or blighted homes, according to the Cuyahoga County Land Bank.

There was some progress in Cuyahoga County with demolition on more than 1,300 parcels.

However, the current demolition in the county accounts for less than 20 percent of all blighted structures.

“I call them nests,” DeFreeze said of abandoned structures. “These homes are nests for sexual predators. I honestly believe these sick individuals, they find a house… they case the house out… and then they find a victim to take to that house. I believe that these crimes are premeditated. They aren’t by chance.”

DeFreeze says he has created “The Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make a Change Fund.” Among the funds’ goals is “to ensure that every abandoned house, apartment building, and dilapidated structure, will be demolished.”

DeFreeze says the fund is set up at KeyBank.

Art McKoy of Black on Black, who was on hand at the rally and is a supporter of the DeFreeze fund, says this is “anytime you’ve got good passionate parents... that have stepped beyond the bounds of grieving to come out and fight the way they are, this foundation can only grow and be better.”

(© 2017 WKYC)