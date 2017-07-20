Amazon fulfillment center to replace Randall Park Mall

The littered atrium of the closed Randall Park Mall, taken in 2012. (Photo: Johnny Joo)

NORTH RANDALL - The Port of Cleveland announced plans to transform the vacant Randall Park Mall into an Amazon.com fulfillment center.

The redeveloped site will bring at least 1,200 new jobs to the area.

The Port of Cleveland said in a news release Thursday that it will issue up to $123 million in taxable lease revenue bonds as part of a larger financing package in order to redevelop the site.

The Randall Park Mall site has been vacant since 2009.

Amazon.com has 80 fulfillment centers worldwide. The Port of Cleveland did not say when construction will begin.

