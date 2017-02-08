Amazon store could soon call Cleveland home

CLEVELAND - A brick-and-mortar Amazon outpost could be coming to Cleveland.
A listing of a commercial building permit linked to the internet retail giant is listed on the city's website.
The permit's plans call for a roughly 2,450-square foot receiving space on Euclid Avenue.
The company currently has three physical bookstores nationwide.
According to MSN.com, Amazon has also tested several pick-up locations near college campuses, including in Akron.
