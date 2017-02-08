WKYC
Close

Amazon store could soon call Cleveland home

WKYC 3:43 PM. EST February 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - A brick-and-mortar Amazon outpost could be coming to Cleveland.

A listing of a commercial building permit linked to the internet retail giant is listed on the city's website

The permit's plans call for a roughly 2,450-square foot receiving space on Euclid Avenue.

The company currently has three physical bookstores nationwide

According to MSN.com, Amazon has also tested several pick-up locations near college campuses, including in Akron.

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories