Amazon store could soon call Cleveland home

CLEVELAND - A brick-and-mortar Amazon outpost could be coming to Cleveland.

A listing of a commercial building permit linked to the internet retail giant is listed on the city's website.

The permit's plans call for a roughly 2,450-square foot receiving space on Euclid Avenue.

The company currently has three physical bookstores nationwide.

According to MSN.com, Amazon has also tested several pick-up locations near college campuses, including in Akron.

