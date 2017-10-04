Amazon to CLE: What will it take to bring one of the world's top retailers here?

Share This Story

It could create thousands of jobs, stimulate the local economy and put the city of Cleveland on the map.

You've heard this before. The Republican National Convention. The MLB and NBA All-Star games. The World Series and the NBA Finals. The Huntington Convention Center.

As Cleveland continues to craft its rise to national notoriety, the city's making a big play for a retail giant.

Earlier in September, the city announced plans to bid on Amazon's second headquarters location. But in order to land the world's king of commerce, Cleveland has to beat out New York City... and Atlanta... and Pittsburgh... and Chicago... and Dallas... and Orlando...

Major U.S. cities across the nation are vying for the headquarters site, which would be second to Amazon's Seattle site.

Business Insider reports the site would be a $5 billion, 50,000 job facility.

Now, the questions are where Cleveland could accommodate such a site and what the actual chances are of beating what seems like every other major U.S. city.

But what if Cleveland could pull it off? What would it all look like? How would it all come together?

Proposals for the bid are due in October and the final decision will be announced next year. As the city of Cleveland awaits word, WKYC will track its progress and potential here.

Part 1: An aggressive approach on advantages





Cleveland's bid for Amazon HQ

On Sept. 15, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued a statement on the city's intentions to bid on Amazon headquarters.

The statement said the city is "creating an aggressive package to highlight Cleveland's competitive advantages" in its bid. Amazon has an extensive list of requirements for its potential city and headquarters site, such as no more than a 45 minute proximity to the airport and a population of more than 1 million people, according to the brand's website.

View the full set of requirements below:

Jackson and Budish's statement also said the city is working with the county, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Northeast Ohio Area-wide Coordinating Agency and Cleveland State University to craft its bid.

"This will be a community effort, similar to the process that this community undertook to win the Republican National Convention," the statement said. Read the full statement below:

Further details on the city's bid have not been released. This section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Part 2: Already in the area

On Sept. 28, Amazon confirmed plans to build a second large warehouse in the greater Cleveland area with a 650,000-square-foot warehouse in Euclid.

According to the Associated Press, the Euclid Square Mall site will be razed for the warehouse, which will employ more than 1,000 people. The demolition will begin later this year. An Amazon spokesperson will the new warehouse should be complete in 2019.

Last month, Amazon also finalized plans to build a fulfillment center at the former Randall Park Mall site. That facility should generate 2,000 jobs, according to the Associated Press.

Part 3: Finding a fit

If the city does land the Amazon HQ2 site, where will it go? Some reports suggest Burke Lakefront Airport.

WKYC took a look at some potential sites:

Where might be the ideal spot for Amazon in Cleveland?

This story will be updated as Cleveland's quest for Amazon's HQ2 continues.

How you can help

