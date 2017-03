(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Lake Erie was whipping the Cleveland coast with wicked waves early Wednesday morning.

The "angry" waters gushed several feet into the air after crashing ashore and soaking a swath of I-90 West near E. 55th Street.

Since it was so cool to watch, we streamed the waves live on Facebook:

